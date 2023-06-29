Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $229.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on WING. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.33.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

