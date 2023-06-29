Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $815.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $870.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.48.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $769.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

