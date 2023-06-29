Morgan Stanley Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $127.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

CHH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NYSE CHH opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

