Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

