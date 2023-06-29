Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $2.70

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.
Gevo Trading Up 8.3 %
NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Gevo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.73.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,997.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
