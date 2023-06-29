Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $2.70

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

Gevo Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Gevo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.73.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,997.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,793,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 1,308,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,154,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 113,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gevo by 1,276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

