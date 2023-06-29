Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.13.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $344.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.08 and a 200 day moving average of $270.15. Saia has a 52 week low of $175.48 and a 52 week high of $351.41.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

