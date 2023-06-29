Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAFree Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.13.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $344.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.08 and a 200 day moving average of $270.15. Saia has a 52 week low of $175.48 and a 52 week high of $351.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

