Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRTO. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,885.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,782. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

