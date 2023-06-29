Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOFree Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRTO. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Criteo Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,885.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,782. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.