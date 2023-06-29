USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USNA. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $61.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.58.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.