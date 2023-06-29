Argus Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $460.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Argus from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

NYSE URI opened at $430.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.26. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $235.39 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

