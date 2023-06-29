Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 397,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 327,480 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

