Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.