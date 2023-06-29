Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 179,654 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

