Evercore ISI Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $56.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

XPO opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $59.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.