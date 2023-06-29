StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

YRD opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

