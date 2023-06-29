StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
YRD opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
