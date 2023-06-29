StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.