Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Denison Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

