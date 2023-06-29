Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC COPJF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Cooper Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. It explores and evaluates oil and gas; and produces and sells crude oil in Cooper basin. The company also produces offshore gas from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; offshore gas and gas liquids from the Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria; and onshore oil production and exploration in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

