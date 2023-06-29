Hope Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $144.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.77 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

HOPE opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 1,206,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,421,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 801,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 945,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 747,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

