Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.84.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE:SDE opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a market cap of C$786.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. Analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 1.023913 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.