Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital's price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.84.

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$4.54 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.60.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 1.023913 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

