National Bank Financial Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.

