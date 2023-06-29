Scotiabank Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$19.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.68.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.43. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.24.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7858232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

