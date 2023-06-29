Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$2.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

Denison Mines Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

About Denison Mines

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.