Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$2.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.
Denison Mines Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96.
About Denison Mines
