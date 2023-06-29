Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.15) to GBX 2,600 ($33.06) in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($47.68) to GBX 4,050 ($51.49) in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($41.32) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,175.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

