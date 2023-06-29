Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Handelsbanken

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 214,841 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

