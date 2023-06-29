Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 214.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.00.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

