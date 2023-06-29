Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 214.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.00.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.