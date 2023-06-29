Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Metso Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCYY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. Metso has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.
Metso Company Profile
