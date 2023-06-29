Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Metso Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCYY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. Metso has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

