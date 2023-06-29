Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNGF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Karoon Energy has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

Karoon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. The company holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin consisting of 5 off-shore blocks located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil; 50% interest in the Carnarvon Basin located in the north Western Australia; and the Tumbes Basin covering an area of approximately 4,875 square kilometers located in northern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.