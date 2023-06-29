Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.71. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$2.50.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
