Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.71. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$2.50.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.