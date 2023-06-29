Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of KAIKY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.17.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
