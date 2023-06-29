Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of KAIKY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, oil tanker, container ship, and liquefied gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore/marine energy resource development business.

