Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

