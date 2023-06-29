Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.77.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.