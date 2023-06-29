Oppenheimer Downgrades Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Market Perform

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,242,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,242,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 128,706 shares of company stock worth $375,292 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.