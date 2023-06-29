Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile



Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

