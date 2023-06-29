William Blair Begins Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $10,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,976,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,689,000 after acquiring an additional 702,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

