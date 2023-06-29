Prestige Wealth Inc. Prices IPO at $5.00-$6.00 Per Share (PWM)

Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) is planning to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on the week of July 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,000,000 shares at $5.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Prestige Wealth Inc. generated $2.8 million in revenue and $1.9 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $45 million.

Revere Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Prestige Wealth Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Prestige Wealth Inc. is not an operating company but a Cayman Islands holding company with operations primarily conducted by its subsidiaries. Investors in our Ordinary Shares thus are purchasing equity interest in a Cayman Islands holding company. Prestige Wealth Inc. directly holds equity interests in its subsidiaries and does not operate its business through variable interest entities. As of the date of this prospectus, Prestige Wealth Inc. does not have any subsidiaries incorporated in theÂ mainlandÂ China.Â Through our subsidiaries, we are a wealth management and asset management services provider based in HongÂ Kong, with the majority of our subsidiariesâ€™ operations in HongÂ Kong. Our subsidiaries assist their clients in identifying and purchasing well matched wealth management products and global asset management products. Our subsidiariesâ€™ clients for both wealth management and asset management services are primarily high net worth and ultra-highÂ net worth individuals in Asia, and a majority of our subsidiariesâ€™ clients reside in mainland China or HongÂ Kong. High net worth individuals and ultra-highÂ net worth individuals refer to people who own individual investable assets, including financial assets and investment property, with total value over $1.5Â million or over $4.5Â million, respectively. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Wealth management services.Â Â Â Â Our subsidiaries work with licensed product brokers licensed in HongÂ Kong or in the U.S., who are primarily insurance brokers and distribute wealth management products, which currently consist only of insurance products, and assist them in customizing wealth management investment portfolios for our clients. Since late 2021, our subsidiaries started providing wealth management services in the U.S.Â Our subsidiaries also provide customized value-addedÂ services to their clients, including personal assistant services in HongÂ Kong, referrals to suitable wealth planning and inheritance related professionals such as trust lawyers and tax accountants, and referrals to renowned high-end medical and education resources. Our subsidiaries do not charge their clients fees for these value-addedÂ services. In addition to insurance products, we intend to expand the network of product brokers our subsidiaries work with to provide clients with access to other types of wealth management products. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Asset management services.Â Â Â Â Our whollyÂ ownedÂ subsidiary, PRESTIGE ASSET INTERNATIONAL INC. (â€?PAIâ€?) and its subsidiaries provide asset management services to their clients acting as investment advisors and fund managers. Currently, our subsidiaries manage a fund of funds (â€?FOFâ€?), Prestige Global Allocation Fund (â€?PGAâ€?). See â€?BusinessÂ â€”Â Asset Management ServicesÂ â€”Â Asset Management Fund in Operation.â€? In addition to managing PGA, our subsidiaries also provide discretionary account management services to their clients. Previously, our subsidiaries managed a fund Prestige Capital Markets FundÂ I L.P. (â€?PCM1â€?), and our subsidiaries also provided asset management related advisory services. See â€?BusinessÂ â€”Â Asset Management ServicesÂ â€”Â Prior Business.â€? For our subsidiariesâ€™ asset management services, they charge investors certain fees for managing and advising a fund, including subscription fees, performance fees and management fees. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021. (Note: Prestige Wealth, Inc., cut its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated May 12, 2023, to 1.0 million shares – down from 2.0 million shares – and raised the price range to $5.00 to $6.00 – up from $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $5.5 million. In that May 12, 2023, filing with the SEC, Prestige Wealth also changed its lead book-runner to Revere Securities from Network 1 Financial. Prestige Wealth, Inc. cut its IPO by 40 percent in an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 10, 2023: 2.0 million shares – down from 2.5 million shares initially – at $4.00 to $5.00 – down from its original price range of $5.50 to $6.50 – to raise $9 million. That’s $6 million less than the estimated proceeds of $15 million under the IPO’s original terms. Background: This deal was postponed in late December 2022. Prestige Wealth, Inc. postponed its IPO on Dec. 29, 2022, hours ahead of the deal’s expected pricing date. Prestige Wealth, Inc. filed its F-1 on Oct. 25, 2022, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 2.5 million shares at $5.50 to $6.50 to raise $15 million. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Feb. 15, 2019.) “.

Prestige Wealth Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 6 employees. The company is located at Suite 5102, 51/F, Cheung Kong Center 2 Queenâ€™s Road Central Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 2122 8560 or on the web at http://www.prestigewealthinc.com/.

