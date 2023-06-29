Axos Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million.
Axos Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AX opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
