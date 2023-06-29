Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $42.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.