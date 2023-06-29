Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 66.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.