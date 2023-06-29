Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,278 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225.83 ($28.30).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.36) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.79) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,750.50 ($22.26) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,818.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,935.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43. The firm has a market cap of £15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 21.59 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,068.18%.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($919,803.79). 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

