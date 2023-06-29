Michael Brown Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Free Report) insider Michael Brown purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($190,718.37).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Michael Brown purchased 300,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,886.20).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at GBX 5.41 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.06 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.24. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

