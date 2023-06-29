First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Busey has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

Insider Activity

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,483.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 29.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Busey by 316.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 37,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.