Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRKR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

