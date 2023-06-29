Wedbush Upgrades Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Outperform

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance
BDTX opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.85.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.
