Nutrien Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 17,595 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average volume of 7,913 call options.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTR opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

