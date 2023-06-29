British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 292.70 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 297.30 ($3.78), with a volume of 3961097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.50 ($3.78).

Specifically, insider Simon Carter purchased 16,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($76,206.90). In related news, insider Simon Carter purchased 16,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($76,206.90). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £71,518.93 ($90,933.16). Insiders have bought 50,778 shares of company stock valued at $18,003,113 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get British Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.42) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

British Land Trading Up 2.2 %

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -2,053.57%.

British Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £14.1bn (British Land share: £9.6bn) as at 30 September 2022 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.