Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARHS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 86.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.