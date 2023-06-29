StockNews.com Downgrades ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) to Hold

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $324.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.45 and its 200 day moving average is $292.62. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in ANSYS by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.