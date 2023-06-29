Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

AMGN opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

