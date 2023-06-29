DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DS Smith from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.28) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 238.10 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.54.

In other news, insider Eric Olsen acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £69,420 ($88,264.46). 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

